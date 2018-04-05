Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $327.44 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189,752.81, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.99.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

