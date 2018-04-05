Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boingo Wireless (WIFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, Director Terrell B. Jones sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $339,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,918.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

