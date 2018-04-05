Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News headlines about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.1890557123487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 475,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,458.56, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/boise-cascade-bcc-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09-updated-updated.html.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.