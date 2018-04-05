Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Boise Cascade posted sales of $974.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,799. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.43, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.00170109356014581%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

