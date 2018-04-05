Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.66% of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 390,547 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 55.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOJA. ValuEngine cut Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

