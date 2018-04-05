BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of BOK Financial worth $97,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $57,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $786,039.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.90 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6,454.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

