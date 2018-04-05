Bongger Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (BGR)

Bongger (CURRENCY:BGR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bongger has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bongger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bongger has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Bongger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00695379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00184702 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bongger

Bongger’s official website is bongger.com.

Bongger Coin Trading

Bongger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Bongger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bongger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bongger using one of the exchanges listed above.

