Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Booking earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.431843604623 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Booking to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.89.

Booking stock traded up $20.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,091.09. 320,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,009. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,630.56 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99,840.05, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.12%. equities analysts expect that Booking will post 87.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total value of $235,546.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,523.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,419 shares of company stock worth $9,550,806. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

