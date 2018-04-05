Head to Head Contrast: Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) vs. The Competition

Samuel Adams (NYSE: SAM) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Samuel Adams to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samuel Adams and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samuel Adams $862.99 million $99.04 million 33.80 Samuel Adams Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 33.76

Samuel Adams’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Samuel Adams. Samuel Adams is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Samuel Adams has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samuel Adams’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samuel Adams and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samuel Adams 1 10 0 0 1.91 Samuel Adams Competitors 82 296 290 14 2.35

Samuel Adams currently has a consensus price target of $155.91, suggesting a potential downside of 23.25%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Samuel Adams’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samuel Adams has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Samuel Adams and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samuel Adams 11.04% 18.55% 13.40% Samuel Adams Competitors 5.91% 8.13% 4.06%

Summary

Samuel Adams rivals beat Samuel Adams on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Samuel Adams

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

