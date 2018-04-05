Boston Scientific (BSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.32.

BSX opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37,755.05, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,351,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 15,568 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $395,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,888. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

