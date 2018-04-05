Daniel J. Brennan Sells 60,209 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $36,902.61, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,149,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 149.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,762,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,426,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,945,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,702,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

