Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,485.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Gate.io and Token Store. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $32,485.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00689766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00183061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,489,922 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Token Store and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bounty0x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.