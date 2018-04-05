Martin Palmer Purchases 13 Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £148.85 ($208.94).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Martin Palmer bought 14 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($210.28).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Martin Palmer bought 13 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($16.11) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($209.49).

Shares of LON BVS traded up GBX 14 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,164.50 ($16.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group plc has a one year low of GBX 826 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,222 ($17.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a GBX 32.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,235 ($17.34) to GBX 1,250 ($17.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,132.10 ($15.89).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

