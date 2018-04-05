BOX (BOX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,248,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,579 shares of company stock worth $15,280,814 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,391,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,483,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 240,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 34,217.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

