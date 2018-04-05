Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brady (BRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:BRC opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,928.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Brady has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

