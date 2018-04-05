Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 92.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.19%. equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

