Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,171,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,607,000 after acquiring an additional 575,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,964,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,016,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 349,673 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,390,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,043,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director John Morton III sold 35,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $541,981.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald acquired 3,129 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $48,311.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,255 shares of company stock worth $507,486 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,234.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

