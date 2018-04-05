Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,662,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,501,000 after buying an additional 241,565 shares during the last quarter. Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $211,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,049,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,607,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $186,323.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

WARNING: “Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brave-asset-management-inc-reduces-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.