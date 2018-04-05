Bray Capital Advisors Sells 19,975 Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61,927.03, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

