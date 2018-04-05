Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Bread has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,388,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is token.breadapp.com/en. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

