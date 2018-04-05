BRF (BRFS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $6.58

BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4135111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut BRF from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5,545.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. research analysts expect that BRF SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,686,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 863,527 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 914,776 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,870,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,200,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

