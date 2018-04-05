QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 551,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,198. The company has a market capitalization of $81,094.29, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

