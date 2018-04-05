Briggs & Stratton (BGG) vs. Graham (GHM) Financial Survey

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion 0.50 $56.65 million $1.31 16.01 Graham $91.77 million 2.24 $5.02 million N/A N/A

Briggs & Stratton has higher revenue and earnings than Graham.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Briggs & Stratton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.31% 10.25% 3.61% Graham -10.96% 2.67% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Briggs & Stratton and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Briggs & Stratton’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Briggs & Stratton is more favorable than Graham.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton beats Graham on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. It supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Its equipment is found in applications, such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the United States Navy. The Company’s products are used in a range of industrial process applications in energy markets, including petroleum refining, defense, chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation/alternative energy and other.

