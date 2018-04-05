Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5,679.15, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $570,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,255.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $103,928.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,281 shares of company stock worth $17,850,501. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

