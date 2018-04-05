Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions primarily in the United States. The Company offers shield, variable, guaranteed, income, and fixed annuities as well as life insurance, retirement planning and financial advisory services. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

