BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,900 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,949.50, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-acquires-11900-shares-of-compania-de-minas-buenaventura-saa-bvn.html.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.