BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,300 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25,619.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 2.60. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,300 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-acquires-5300-shares-of-weibo-corp-wb.html.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.