Criteo SA (CRTO) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.50% of Criteo worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149,323 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 213,124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 561,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other Criteo news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $31,247.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $177,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,692.72, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. Criteo SA has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

