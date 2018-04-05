Ellington Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,884,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,619,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,595 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 260,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12,541.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $110.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $1,947,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,845 shares in the company, valued at $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock worth $15,985,048. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

