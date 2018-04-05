Brokerages Anticipate Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Aratana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aratana Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

PETX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 1,499,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,584. Aratana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $92,380.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

