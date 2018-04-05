Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will report $533.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories posted sales of $500.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year sales of $533.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.08. The company had a trading volume of 110,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,428.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $279.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

