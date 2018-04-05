Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 5,261.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,455.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $773,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CDK Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

