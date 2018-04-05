Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $219.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,503.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 78,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 140,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $421.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brokerages-anticipate-cross-country-healthcare-inc-ccrn-to-announce-0-02-eps-updated-updated.html.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.