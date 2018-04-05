Brokerages Anticipate Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Gemphire Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Gemphire Therapeutics news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans bought 71,429 shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $500,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 383,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 530,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEMP stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.57, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

