Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.04 Million

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $213.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.20 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $183.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $213.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $880.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $876.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $861.28 million to $894.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $35.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

MGP stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,892.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.06%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,729,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

