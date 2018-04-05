Brokerages Anticipate Navient Corp (NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. Navient reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Navient (NASDAQ NAVI) traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,547.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $203,134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,888,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,452,000 after acquiring an additional 192,614 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,210,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,823 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 463,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5,718.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

