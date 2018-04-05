Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.99, for a total transaction of $141,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 215,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $59,716,237.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,787,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,826 shares of company stock worth $99,453,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 371,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,343. The company has a market capitalization of $28,525.10, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $204.62 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.59%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

