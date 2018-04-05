Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks (SBUX) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,765.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

