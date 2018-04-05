Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). BancFirst had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $91.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of BancFirst (BANF) traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 3,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,766. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,713.22, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Darryl Schmidt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $201,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,752,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,353,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,053,762 over the last three months. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in BancFirst by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 90.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

