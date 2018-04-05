Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 684,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,609. The firm has a market cap of $12,597.49, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $5,235,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $2,793,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,048. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brokerages-expect-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-will-announce-earnings-of-0-79-per-share.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.