Brokerages Expect Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to Post $1.14 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 85 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.18 per share, with a total value of $56,783.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,851.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luann Datesh acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.87 per share, with a total value of $25,172.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,146.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 728 shares of company stock valued at $84,928. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $119.11. 40,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,355. The company has a market cap of $5,514.40, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.44. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $106.63 and a 12-month high of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

