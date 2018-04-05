Brokerages Expect Lazard (LAZ) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Lazard posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 519,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,717.99, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Lazard has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Lazard news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,886.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

