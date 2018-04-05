Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI) PT at $67.43

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.43 ($83.25).

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of DRI stock traded up €0.25 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €62.05 ($76.60). The stock had a trading volume of 163,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a market cap of $10,980.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

