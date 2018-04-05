Brokerages Set Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) PT at $25.00

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Green Bancorp news, Director Associates L.L.C Istm sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ffl Executive Partners Iii Lp sold 1,011,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $23,293,647.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Bancorp (GNBC) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. 40,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,204. Green Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $816.32, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

