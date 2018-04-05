Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 3,594 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $52,688.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,732. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 1,015,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,922. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

