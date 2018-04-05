Brokerages Set Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) PT at $35.80

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $339,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,108,150 shares of company stock worth $15,772,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 319,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) PT at $35.80” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brokerages-set-kala-pharmaceuticals-inc-kala-pt-at-35-80-updated-updated.html.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology. The Company’s initial focus is on the treatment of eye diseases. The Company’s product candidate includes KPI-121 1%, KPI-121 0.25% and MPP rTKI Program.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.