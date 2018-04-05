Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML) Price Target at $21.67

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Kinder Morgan Canada from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

KML stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.53. The company had a trading volume of 298,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,411. The stock has a market cap of $1,910.00 and a P/E ratio of 232.50. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.17 and a 12-month high of C$20.00.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates the Business, comprised of a number of pipeline systems and terminal facilities including the Trans Mountain pipeline, the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline, the Puget Sound and Trans Mountain Jet Fuel pipelines, the Westridge marine and Vancouver Wharves terminals in British Columbia as well as various crude oil loading facilities in Edmonton, Alberta.

