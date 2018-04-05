Brokerages Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Price Target at $148.03

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo set a $157.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $152.76. 2,381,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,354. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71,257.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Price Target at $148.03” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brokerages-set-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-price-target-at-148-03.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.