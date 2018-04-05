Brokerages Set RingCentral (RNG) PT at $53.92

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $454,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,608 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 694,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,731. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5,152.95, a PE ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set RingCentral (RNG) PT at $53.92” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/brokerages-set-ringcentral-rng-pt-at-53-92-updated.html.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.