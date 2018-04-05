Brokerages Set Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Target Price at $2.33

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.54 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAD stock remained flat at $$1.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,006,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,824,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.12, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.79. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rite Aid by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,278,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rite Aid by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Rite Aid by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 478,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 305,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rite Aid by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,655,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 421,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

